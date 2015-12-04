FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African authorities deny issuing arrest warrant for Pistorius
December 4, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

South African authorities deny issuing arrest warrant for Pistorius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - South African authorities on Friday denied issuing a warrant of arrest for Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted on appeal of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, rejecting an earlier report by a local television station.

“It is not the case,” Luvuyo Mfaku told Reuters. “No such warrant has been issued.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday upgraded the 29-year-old athlete’s sentence to murder from “culpable homicide”, South Africa’s equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence. A murder conviction normally carries a minimum 15-year jail sentence. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

