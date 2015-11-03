FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African judges to give ruling on Pistorius appeal at a later date
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
November 3, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

South African judges to give ruling on Pistorius appeal at a later date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLOEMFONTEIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South African Supreme Court judges hearing arguments from state lawyers that a high court judge had made legal errors when she decided not to convict “blade runner” Oscar Pistorius of murder, said they would issue their decision at a later date.

The Paralympic gold medallist was freed on parole last month after serving a fifth of the prison term given to him for the “culpable homicide” of Reeva Steenkamp, who he killed on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Prosecutors said Pistorius should be convicted of murder and sent back to jail, while the defence argued that the sentence the athlete had received was appropriate and should stand.

Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.