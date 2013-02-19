Anger at funeral for slain S.African model Steenkamp

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A tearful funeral was held on Tuesday for model and law school graduate Reeva Steenkamp, with mourners calling for a harsh penalty for her boyfriend, Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, who has been charged with her murder.

Steenkamp’s body was transported in a black hearse to a crematorium in the coastal city of Port Elizabeth for a private ceremony.

“Without a doubt. He’s a danger to the public. He’ll be a danger to witnesses. He must stay in jail. He’s already shown how dangerous he can be for what he did to Reeva,” said Gavin Venter, an ex-jockey who worked for Reeva’s father.

Pistorius was at a bail hearing in a Pretoria court on Tuesday, where a prosecutor said he fired four shots last week at a cowering Steenkamp through a bathroom door at his luxury home.

