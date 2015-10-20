FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pistorius' early release makes no difference to slain girlfriend's family -lawyer
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
October 20, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Pistorius' early release makes no difference to slain girlfriend's family -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South African Paralympic Oscar Pistorius’ release into house arrest slightly less than a year into his five-year jail term for killing his girlfriend makes no difference to her family, a family lawyer said on Tuesday.

“To them it doesn’t matter whether he was released yesterday a few hours earlier or a few hours later,” Tania Koen, a lawyer for slain model Reeva Steenkamp’s family said on Talk Radio 702.

“Whether he remains incarcerated or not, it makes no difference to them now because Reeva is still not coming back.” (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.