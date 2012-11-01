FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa PMI falls to 47.1 in October
November 1, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa PMI falls to 47.1 in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index fell in October to its lowest level in more than a year, a survey showed on Thursday, reflecting lower manufacturing production and strikes in the mining sector.

The index fell by 1.2 points to 47.1 in October, from an upwardly revised 48.3 in September. The October level is the lowest since July 2011, survey sponsor Kagiso Tiso Holdings said. This was its third consecutive decline. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)

