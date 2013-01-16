FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's PMI contracts to 47.4 in December
January 16, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa's PMI contracts to 47.4 in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted for the fourth consecutive month in December, a trend last seen during the 2008/09 recession, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Weak employment figures pushed the PMI 2.1 points lower to 47.4 in December, partly due to several wage strikes which beset the manufacturing, mining and farming sectors in the second half of 2012.

Manufacturing accounts for about 15 percent of South Africa’s economy and is vital for creating employment in an economy where a quarter of the labour force is without work.

Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
