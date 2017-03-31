FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 5 months ago

Secretary general says ANC not happy with S.African reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - A key figure in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) said the party was unhappy with President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in a cabinet reshuffle that has rocked South Africa's markets and currency.

"We were given a list that was complete, and in my own view as a secretary I felt like this list has been developed somewhere else and was given to us to legitimise it," ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe told Talk Radio 702.

"The process made me a little bit jittery and uncomfortable," Mantashe, who is the second most powerful individual in the ANC after Zuma, said on Friday. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alexander Smith)

