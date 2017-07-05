JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's central bank
said that changing its shareholding will not affect its mandate,
the regulator said on Wednesday hours after the ruling party
proposed at a policy conference to nationalise the bank.
"The shareholding of the SARB (South African Reserve Bank)
has no bearing on the policy or regulatory role that the SARB
plays," the bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters, saying
it had noted the resolution by the African National Congress.
The bank said that even if its shareholding were to change,
it would continue to derive its mandate from the constitution.
The party's proposal is likely to raise concerns about the
independence of the reserve bank after an anti-graft watchdog
recommended its mandate be changed to place more focus on growth
and not just inflation and the rand currency.
