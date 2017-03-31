FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's Zuma has appointed capable ministers - top ANC member says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has appointed capable ministers in a reshuffle that has shaken financial markets and drawn sharp criticism from within the party, the ANC's Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte said on Friday.

Duarte told ANN7 television that she was told about the reshuffle by Zuma along with other members of the ANC's "Top Six" but they were not consulted. Duarte said they expressed some concerns to Zuma.

Duarte said the new finance minister Malusi Gigaba was young and experienced and "no fool". (Reporting by Joe Brock)

