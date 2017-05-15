REFILE-South Africa's National Treasury appoints acting director-general

(Removes superfluous word from first paragraph)

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Treasury has appointed Dondo Mogajane as its acting director-general, it said on Monday.

Lungisa Fuzile resigned as the department's highest official last month, shortly after his political head, Pravin Gordhan, was removed as finance minister.

Mogajane has worked for the department since 1999 and was most recently the deputy director-general responsible public finance. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Toby Chopra)