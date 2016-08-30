FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Africa's ruling party says ministers must obey police summons
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

South Africa's ruling party says ministers must obey police summons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling party said on Tuesday that ministers who are summoned by police to answer questions should do so, days after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan declined to obey a police summons.

Gordhan said on Wednesday he had done nothing wrong and had no legal obligation to obey a police summons over the probe into whether he used a surveillance unit set up at the tax service when he was in charge to spy on politicians.

"The minister must cooperate with processes, if he has no case to answer he can only prove that through processes," said the African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, comments that weakened the rand and bonds. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.