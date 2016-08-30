South Africa's ruling party says ministers must obey police summons

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's ruling party said on Tuesday that ministers who are summoned by police to answer questions should do so, days after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan declined to obey a police summons.

Gordhan said on Wednesday he had done nothing wrong and had no legal obligation to obey a police summons over the probe into whether he used a surveillance unit set up at the tax service when he was in charge to spy on politicians.

"The minister must cooperate with processes, if he has no case to answer he can only prove that through processes," said the African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe, comments that weakened the rand and bonds. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Dominic Evans)