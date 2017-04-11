FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
S.Africa's top court to hear case for secret no-confidence ballot on Zuma
April 11, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

S.Africa's top court to hear case for secret no-confidence ballot on Zuma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's top court said on Tuesday it had granted the United Democratic Movement the right to present its application to impose a secret ballot vote on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma, SABC television reported.

The rand extended its gains to 1 percent against the dollar in response to the news. Opposition parties have said that the vote on April 18 could have a chance of success if it is held by secret ballot, but the ruling ANC party, which has a majority in parliament, has said it will vote against the motion.

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens

