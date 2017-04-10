FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma says marches against him highlight racism
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 4 months ago

South Africa's Zuma says marches against him highlight racism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma said on Monday that marches last week across the country that drew tens of thousands of protesters demanding his resignation demonstrated that racism was real.

Zuma made the remarks during a memorial to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the assassination anti-apartheid and Communist Party leader Chris Hani, whose murder almost derailed the negotiations that led to the end of apartheid rule. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

