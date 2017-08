JOHANNESBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - Lawyers for South African President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday sought to appeal a High Court order directing him to provide reasons for his decision to fire finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle, eNCA television said.

Gordhan's firing led to sovereign debt downgrades, large street protests and calls for Zuma's resignation. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)