"Capitalist Crusader" bids to unseat ANC mayor in S. Africa's economic hub

By Joe Brock

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A black businessman who calls himself a “Capitalist Crusader” aims to unseat South Africa’s ruling party in a race to be mayor of Johannesburg, promising to boost employment and lure voters away from the African National Congress (ANC).

The Democratic Alliance (DA) hopes elections in the economic hub and other cities, between May and August, will erode support for the ANC and give the opposition party a credible stab in a national vote in 2019.

DA candidate Herman Mashaba, says the ANC has scared off investors with its protectionist policies and by criticising the white minority that still controls most of the country’s wealth 21 years after apartheid.

“The ANC is full of negative policies, still talking about ‘white capital’. We want to encourage businesses from around the world to invest in our city so we collect more taxes and create employment,” 56-year-old Mashaba told Reuters.

South Africa has struggled in recent months with slowing growth, a tumbling rand, rising government spending and waning investor confidence in the ability of its political leaders to revive Africa’s most developed economy.

The DA is hoping economic disappointment will help it wrest control from the ANC in important areas including the capital Pretoria and Port Elizabeth, another major city. Losing control of such towns would erode sources of finance available to the ANC which the opposition says it uses for a system of patronage.

Analysts think the DA only has an outside chance of winning in Johannesburg, given the largest block of voters live in the sprawling Soweto townships, once home to late liberation hero Nelson Mandela and still an ANC stronghold.

The DA chose its first black leader, Mmusi Maimane, last year, seeking to shake off its image as a white, elitist movement. The ANC brands people like Mashaba and Maimane as the black faces of a white party.

Mashaba’s criticism of the ANC’s affirmative action policies could put off poorer black voters but he says he would create more job opportunities and deliver better public services.

“The ANC tries to divide the nation across racial lines but it’s about what you deliver for people,” he said.

“When the economy starts growing we can help those who are disadvantaged. We are going to rid the country of the ills of the past and provide a better life for everyone.”

Mashaba says tackling problems like pot-holed roads, broken traffic lights and prevalent drug addiction would show South Africans that the DA is ready to run the country by the time national elections take place in 2019.

“It boggles the mind that we can live in such a filthy city when we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the world,” Mashaba said. “People still live in squalor 21 years into our democracy.”

The DA already controls Cape Town, where it has increased its share of the vote but analysts think it highly unlikely the ANC would lose national control in 2019.

The DA won 22 percent of the national vote in 2014 elections against 62 percent for the ANC. (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)