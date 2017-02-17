JOHANNESBURG Feb 17 The former chief executive
of South Africa's state power firm Eskom, Brian Molefe, has been
nominated to parliament as a member of the ruling ANC after
resigning in November over allegations of influence peddling.
Molefe has denied any wrongdoing after being implicated in a
report by the anti-graft watchdog.
"Parliament wishes to acknowledge the nomination of Mr Brian
Molefe, to fill a vacancy on the North West list of ANC (African
National Congress) Members of Parliament," spokesman for
parliament Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.
The report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally
mandated watchdog, raised questions over coal deals between
Eskom and a company controlled by the wealthy Gupta
family, who are friends with President Jacob Zuma.
Zuma and the Guptas have also denied any wrongdoing.
The report called for a judicial inquiry into the
allegations of corruption. Zuma has applied for a court action
to set aside the Public Protector's report, arguing that it does
not have the right to compel him to form a judicial inquiry. His
application has yet to be heard.
At the time of the report's release, Eskom also said it was
considering challenging it in court.
