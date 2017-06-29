(Restores dropped title in second paragraph)
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 South Africa's ruling ANC
meets this week to debate the future of a country mired in
recession, corruption and political deadlock, but proceedings
may be overshadowed by a power struggle between rivals seeking
to succeed President Jacob Zuma.
Critics charge that under Zuma, the ANC idealism and ethics
epitomised by former president Nelson Mandela have been replaced
by a relentless scramble for power, dividing the party and
tarnishing the reputation of the post-apartheid "Rainbow
Nation". Popular support has slumped.
Zuma will be replaced as ANC leader at a national conference
in December with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former
African Union chair and Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
widely viewed as frontrunners. The six-day conference beginning
on Friday should offer clues to who may be in the ascendant.
"The conference will be a key event this year, with policy
change used to drive a factional wedge in the party on macro,
land reform and financial sector transformation," said Nomura
emerging market analyst Peter Attard Montalto.
"We expect it to represent the real starting gun for
factional alignments into December’s elective conference."
Zuma has drawn unprecedented criticism from senior ANC
members in recent weeks. A shock cabinet reshuffle prompted
ratings agencies to downgrade South Africa to "junk" status, the
economy slid into recession and unemployment hit a 14-year high.
The party is now split between factions broadly aligned to
Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa. Analysts mostly think the party will
hold together, although a breakaway is possible should
Dlamini-Zuma lose in December.
Dlamini-Zuma's camp is expected to push for the
expropriation of land without compensation and greater black
ownership of businesses as part of a broader drive to defeat the
"enemy" of "white monopoly capital".
The government says only 8 million hectares of arable land
has been transferred to black people since 1994, less than 10
percent of the 82 million hectares available and a third of the
ANC's 30 percent target.
Dlamini-Zuma's supporters also want to clip the wings of the
central bank so that it focuses its mandate on growth, not
inflation, and to reform the banking sector to promote black
interests, including the creation of a state bank.
Ramaphosa's supporters also prioritise wealth redistribution
but believe the best strategy is through reforms that grow the
economy, encourage investment, create jobs and tackle the
corruption that has plagued the ANC under Zuma.
REDISTRIBUTION
Many investors and ANC members in Ramaphosa's camp are
concerned Dlamini-Zuma would continue in the mould of her
ex-husband. She says opponents are trying to use her past to
undermine her credibility.
Ramaphosa has warned ANC members that if corruption and
infighting rife under Zuma are not tackled, the party will be
unable to arrest the decline that saw it lose control of major
cities in local elections last year.
An opposition coalition led by the Democratic Alliance, a
traditionally white party that is becoming more inclusive, says
it is confident of unseating the ANC at an election in 2019.
"Cyril's main argument to grassroots ANC members is: if you
don't choose me, the economy will collapse and we'll lose in
2019 and you'll have nothing," a senior ANC source told Reuters.
"The question is if he can win that ideological argument
against an opponent with attractive populist policies and Zuma's
well-established party patronage system."
Dlamini-Zuma, who has the support of Zuma and his powerful
grassroots Zulu ANC support base, has accused her opponents of
being 'anti-transformation' and too cosy with rich whites.
A medical doctor and health minister under Mandela,
Dlamini-Zuma has support in rural areas where Zuma is strong.
Unionist-turned-business-mogul Ramaphosa has a more urban,
middle-class constituency.
Zuma has tried to temper fears over land reform, promising
there will be no repeat of the chaos triggered by farm invasions
in neighbouring Zimbabwe. Any changes would follow parliamentary
procedure.
A new charter raising the threshold for black ownership in
mining companies was criticised by investors and industry
players who said it was bullied through without consultation.
Signs this month that the central bank's independence is in
question have weakened the rand.
Though few major policy changes are expected to be agreed at
this week's meeting, the policy agenda will be watched for clues
to whose voice - Ramaphosa's or Dlamini-Zuma's - feeds through
more clearly in the language.
"Leadership will play its part, even if it is an official
no-go area," political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana said.
"Even if there are no specifics, it will be interesting to
see the language agreed. We may get some signals as to what is
the dominant faction."
