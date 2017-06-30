(Adds quotes, details)
JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's finance
minister reaffirmed his support for the independence of the
central bank on Friday, saying an anti-corruption agency had
overstepped the mark this month in suggesting changes to the
bank's anti-inflation mandate.
The public protector's call for an overhaul of the bank's
mandate rattled investors, hit the rand currency and exposed
worsening divisions between state institutions in South Africa,
where President Jacob Zuma is embroiled in a widening net of
scandals.
"The public protector does not have the power to direct
parliament to amend the constitution," Finance Minister Malusi
Gigaba told business leaders at the start of a policy conference
of the ruling African National Congress.
"These recommendations should have been directed at the
finance ministry. We should all insist on the independence of
the South African Reserve Bank."
Gigaba also called for "drastic measures" to kick-start
growth in Africa's most sophisticated economy, which is now
mired in its first recession in nearly eight years.
"Should the main indicators continue to disappoint any
further we may have to seek assistance from quarters we have
thus far avoided," Gigaba added, without elaborating.
The rand extended its losses against the dollar on
Friday, trading 0.7 percent lower at 0730 GMT, while bonds
weakened after Gigaba's comments on the possibility of seeking
outside assistance.
Earlier this month, investors took flight when Public
Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said the central bank's current
mandate - centred on maintaining currency and price stability -
was focused on a "few commercial interests" rather than boosting
the economy.
The Reserve Bank immediately rejected that, saying
Mkhwebane's office had no business in making recommendations
about how it is run, and this week filed a court challenge
asking for the recommendation to be set aside.
South Africa's parliament and the ANC also rejected the
recommendation, but the country's largest union backed the
proposal.
Critics of President Zuma see the public protector's
comments as an attempt to undermine the bank’s authority as part
of a broader attack on state institutions, including the finance
ministry, the tax authorities and the public protector’s office.
Zuma rejects such criticism.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by
Gareth Jones; Editing by James Macharia)