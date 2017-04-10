South Africa's bourse says reviewing trades around Gordhan recall

JOHANNESBURG, April 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was probing certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from cabinet.

"The JSE is reviewing trading in affected securities prior to the news of the recall ... as that news precipitated material moves in the value of numerous listed securities including currency futures," the JSE Limited, which operates the bourse, said in a statement. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)