JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress has proposed at its policy conference
that land expropriation without compensation should be allowed
where it is "necessary and unavoidable", President Jacob Zuma
said on Wednesday.
Land will be a key issue ahead of a December conference
where a successor to Zuma will be chosen. The two current
frontrunners are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana
Dlamini-Zuma, former African Union chair and Zuma's ex-wife.
Dlamini-Zuma has made land redistribution from whites to
blacks without compensation one of her main policies.
