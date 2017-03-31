FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's EFF opposition party to push for Zuma no-confidence motion
March 31, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 5 months ago

South Africa's EFF opposition party to push for Zuma no-confidence motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - The leader of South Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said on Friday the ultra-left party wanted a no confidence vote in parliament against President Jacob Zuma after he roiled markets by sacking Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Zuma's ruling African National Congress has almost two thirds of the seats in parliament and similar motions have failed in the past. But EFF leader Julius Malema told a televised news conference that it was not a waste of time to try because the country was in crisis. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

