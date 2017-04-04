FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's pushes back South Africa credit rating decision
April 4, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 5 months ago

Moody's pushes back South Africa credit rating decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.

Moody's announced on Monday that it had placed South Africa on a review for a downgrade after a cabinet reshuffle that saw a respected former finance minister dismissed from his post.

Moody's currently has South Africa's sovereign at two notches above non-investment grade at Baa2. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Joe Brock)

