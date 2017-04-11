FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's main opposition party wants Zuma no-confidence vote delayed
April 11, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 4 months ago

S.Africa's main opposition party wants Zuma no-confidence vote delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's main opposition party has asked the Speaker of parliament to postpone a no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma until the Constitutional Court rules on whether the vote can be taken through a secret ballot.

The ruling African National Congress, which has a majority in parliament, has said it will vote against the motion which is due on April 18. A secret ballot, however, would allow for anonymous dissent. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

