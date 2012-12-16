FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to run for ANC deputy leader post
December 16, 2012
December 16, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to run for ANC deputy leader post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South African politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa will contest for the post of deputy president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), a senior party official said on Sunday.

“He is running,” the official told Reuters.

This adds a new element to the internal leadership contest at an ANC conference, in which President and party leader Jacob Zuma is expected to head off a challenge to his own position from Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
