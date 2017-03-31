FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
S.Africa's SACP warns of looting at treasury after Zuma axes finance minister
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 5 months ago

S.Africa's SACP warns of looting at treasury after Zuma axes finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's Communist Party (SACP), an ally of the ruling African National Congress, said on Friday the public should take serious action to prevent corruption at the treasury after President Jacob Zuma axed the finance minister Pravin Gordhan in a late-night cabinet shake-up.

"Quite clearly South Africans need to take action against the possibility of the looting of the treasury which comrade Pravin Gordhan has done an excellent job (preventing)," the SACP's second deputy president Solly Mapaila said in an interview on 702 Talk Radio.

Zuma appointed Malusi Gigaba as the country's new finance minister, replacing Gordhan whom he had rehired to the post in December 2015. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.