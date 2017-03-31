FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's outgoing Finance Minister Gordhan to brief media after axing
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 5 months ago

S.Africa's outgoing Finance Minister Gordhan to brief media after axing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's treasury said on Friday outgoing Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan will brief the media at 0900 GMT following President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire him and his deputy minister.

In a statement just after midnight on Thursday Zuma said home affairs head Malusi Gigaba would replace Gordhan, rocking the country's markets and currency and triggering a widespread condemnation from business and civil society. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

