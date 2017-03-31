FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
S.Africa's government "not in good shape" after reshuffle - union group
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 5 months ago

S.Africa's government "not in good shape" after reshuffle - union group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's government is not in a good shape following a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma, a spokesman for an umbrella union group allied to the ruling African National Congress said on Friday.

"We are concerned about instability in the ANC and government," Matthew Parks, a parliamentary coordinator for The Congress of South African Trade Unions told Reuters.

"The alliance is not in a good shape. Hopefully things can stabilise in the coming days. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

