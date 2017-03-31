FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's ANC youth league praises Zuma's cabinet reshuffle
March 31, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 5 months ago

South Africa's ANC youth league praises Zuma's cabinet reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - The youth wing of South Africa's ruling African National Congress welcomes President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of "experienced and intelligent" Malusi Gigaba as finance minister, its leader said on Friday.

"We welcome the reshuffle and the appointment of former youth league leader Gigaba," ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine told Reuters.

"Younger ministers will mean more transformation," Maine added, citing land redistribution, free education and the creation of a state bank as reforms the youth league wanted.

Zuma has been criticised by senior members of the ANC for removing Pravin Gordhan as finance minister but certain sections of the party are rallying around him.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

