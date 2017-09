JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa power utility Eskom said it would implement power blackouts on Tuesday due to a shortage in generating capacity as some units are on maintenance.

The state-owned utility said in a statement up to 2,000 megawatts of power will be shed from 1400 GMT to 2000 GMT. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)