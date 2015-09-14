FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa faces first power cuts in five weeks
#Energy
September 14, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa faces first power cuts in five weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Eskom said on Monday there would be rolling blackouts from 1900-2200 local time (1700-2000 GMT) due to a loss of generation capacity, the first time the utility has imposed power cuts since Aug. 8.

Earlier this year, South Africa suffered from almost daily blackouts as Eskom struggled to meet demand, but new generation capacity and a warmer than expected winter has helped to stem shortages in recent weeks. (Reporting Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
