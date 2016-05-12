FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Eskom sees no power cuts this year, to have excess capacity by 2021
May 12, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Eskom sees no power cuts this year, to have excess capacity by 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, May 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom does not expect to implement electricity cuts for the rest of the 2016/2017 financial year which started in April, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Eskom, which is battling an electricity shortage, was forced to implement electricity blackouts during the first half of last year, affecting economic activity but CEO Brian Molefe told a media briefing that power supply had improved.

“There will never be load shedding because to go and breach that red line it must really be some act of sabotage. Something must go terribly terribly wrong,” Molefe said, adding that by 2021 the utility would have excess capacity for export. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

