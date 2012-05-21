SAfrica's Eskom says power supply extremely tight

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Monday that available spare supply on its electricity network had fallen to less than 2 percent of total capacity as temperatures fell with the onset of the southern hemisphere winter.

In a bi-weekly status update, Eskom said it had 34,945 MW of capacity for the Monday evening peak hours, when people return home and turn on stoves and heaters, against forecast demand of 34,248 MW, leaving a buffer of just under 700 MW.

The available capacity includes gas-fired emergency reserves.

At one point in January the difference between peak demand and available capacity was a tiny 460 MW, mainly due to maintenance and unplanned outages, bringing Eskom closer to economically damaging rolling blackouts experienced in 2008.

Eskom is walking a tightrope to keep power flowing to factories, mines and smelters that had to shut down for days four years ago, costing the economy billions of dollars in lost output and causing a spike in the price of metals such as gold and platinum, of which South Africa is a major producer.

The South African winter lasts from June to August. For every 1 degree Centigrade drop in winter temperatures, demand rises by 600-700 MW during peak time, Eskom says.

Johannesburg, the economic hub, is forecast to have an overnight low of 3 degrees Centigrade (37 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, before warming in the rest of the week.

While there were no rolling blackouts planned for now, Eskom has asked consumers to cut demand to ease strain on the system. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)