FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom imposes "Stage 2" blackouts
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom imposes "Stage 2" blackouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom said on Saturday it was imposing “Stage 2” rolling blackouts until 2000 GMT due to pressure on the national grid and the need to build up diesel reserves and water in hydropower dams.

“State 2” means the utility is reducing nationwide demand by 2,000 MW, out of normal demand of around 30,000 MW.

Africa’s most advanced economy is facing months of power shortages as engineers step up maintenance to overhaul power plants that have been run too hard over the last few years to compensate for a lack of investment in new generation capacity.

Two huge new coal-fired power plants are under construction but have been hit by technical and labour-related delays.

The power shortages are imposing a major burden on the economy and are cited as one of the main reasons for growth forecasts of little more than 2 percent this year. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.