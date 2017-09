JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom said it would cut 1,000 megawatts from the grid on Sunday due to a shortage of generating capacity.

The troubled state-owned utility said on its Twitter page that “several generating units are currently out of service due to maintenance”. The controlled power cuts would go from 1500 GMT to 2000 GMT. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)