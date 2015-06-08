S.Africa's Eskom expands rolling power cuts, to cut 2,000 MW

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom expanded rolling blackouts on Monday, cutting an additional l,000 megawatts (MW) from the grid from 1500 GMT until at least 2000 GMT.

The cash-strapped company had said earlier that it would cut power by 1,000 MW, so the new announcement brings the total cuts to 2,000 MW. South Africa is in the middle of its worst power crisis since 2008 and its citizens and businesses are subjected to frequent power cuts to prevent the grid from collapsing. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Pravin Char)