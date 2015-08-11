S.Africa's power cuts "biggest challenge" for economy - Zuma

PRETORIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s chronic electricity shortages are the “biggest challenge” facing Africa’s most developed economy, cutting 1 percentage point off growth, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.

Zuma told reporters in Pretoria he had also “noted with concern” the complaints about new visa regulations implemented this year and has set-up a committee to address any “unintended consequences” from the new rules.

New rules requiring parents to carry unabridged birth certificates for their children when travelling to South Africa have frustrated the country’s key tourism sector. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)