UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom sees no power cuts this year

By Wendell Roelf

CAPE TOWN, May 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s power utility Eskom does not expect to implement electricity cuts for the rest of the financial year which started in April, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Eskom, which is battling an electricity shortage, was forced to implement electricity blackouts, or “load shedding,” in the first half of last year that hit economic activity, but CEO Brian Molefe told a media briefing power supplies had improved.

“There will never be load shedding because to go and breach that red line it must really be some act of sabotage. Something must go terribly, terribly wrong,” he said.

The CEO added that by 2021 Eskom would have excess power generation capacity for export.

He said Eskom had also contracted sufficient coal supplies for the next five years and would rather renew than decommission its ageing coal plants as it had previously planned.

“We will extend their lives as we do maintenance, so we will renew our current fleet rather than go and look for new power stations,” Molefe said.

More than 80 percent of the electricity in Africa’s most industrialised country comes from coal-fired power plants, some of which had been mothballed but were returned to service to help boost electricity supplies.

“Now that we have maintained them so much we actually know it, we can replace critical parts and we know when its reached its life-end, it’s not the bricks and mortar but certain critical parts that can be replaced,” he said of its existing plants, whose average age is 30 years.

With two new power plants Medupi and Kusile expected to be fully operational in 2020 and 2022 respectively, South Africa was in a “comfortable position” and could even start exporting excess electricity capacity by 2021, Molefe said.

He added Eskom would look to buy power from regional projects, including Inga hydropower in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and resell it into the southern African regional power pool to boost revenues and help keep tariffs in check.

Molefe, who supports the government’s proposed new 9,600 megawatt nuclear expansion plan, said Eskom was hoping to revive the Pebble Bed Modular reactor technology advanced by South Africa before being discontinued due to financial constraints. (Editing by James Macharia and Mark Potter)