S.Africa's Eskom concerned about Q1 2015 power supply

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom is fast depleting its budget and is concerned about its ability to provide uninterrupted electricity in the first quarter of 2015, chief executive Tshediso Matona said.

“February and March are looking pretty concerning and that’s because our financial levers or our ability to keep the lights on will start to be a huge constraint,” Matona said at a press conference. “We are fast exhausting the budget.” (Reporting by Zandi Tshabalala; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Joe Brock)