S.Africa cuts 2012/13 power rate hike to 16 pct

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s energy regulator said on Friday it had cut the increase in electricity rates for power utility Eskom to 16 percent for the 2012/13 financial year from a previously approved hike of 25.9 percent.

The decision follows Eskom’s application to reduce the hike after the utility had been asked by the government to ease up on private and industrial consumers, who have been hit in recent years with soaring power costs. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)