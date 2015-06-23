S.Africa's Sibanye warns power tariff hikes to cause mine closures

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South African gold producer Sibanye Gold warned on Tuesday Eskom’s proposed electricity price increase could lead to mine closures and job losses, a senior official said.

“The unsustainable electricity price increases will lead to diminished operating performance, early closure of mines, job losses and reduced capital investment,” said Peter Turner, a Senior Vice President of Sibanye Gold at a public hearing to consider Eskom’s latest application to hike tariffs. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)