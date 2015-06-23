FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Sibanye warns power tariff hikes to cause mine closures
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Sibanye warns power tariff hikes to cause mine closures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South African gold producer Sibanye Gold warned on Tuesday Eskom’s proposed electricity price increase could lead to mine closures and job losses, a senior official said.

“The unsustainable electricity price increases will lead to diminished operating performance, early closure of mines, job losses and reduced capital investment,” said Peter Turner, a Senior Vice President of Sibanye Gold at a public hearing to consider Eskom’s latest application to hike tariffs. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.