S.Africa's February PPI slows to 8.3 pct y/y
March 29, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 6 years ago

S.Africa's February PPI slows to 8.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer
inflation, which represents domestic output, slowed to 8.3
percent year-on-year in February from 8.9 percent in January,
Statistics South Africa said on Thursday.	
    Month-on-month inflation was at 0.9 percent in February from
0.3 percent previously.	
    Economists polled by Reuters expecting PPI to slow to 8.0
percent year-on-year while quickening to 0.7 percent on a
monthly basis.	
 Pct changes:           year/year     month/month    
                        Feb    Jan    Feb      Jan      
 Domestic output        8.3    8.9    0.9      0.3    
 Exported commods       5.9    8.7   -0.3     -0.6   
 Imported commods      13.0   15.5   -0.3      0.7   
 *All changes are increasing unless shown with minus sign	
	
	
 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda)

