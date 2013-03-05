FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's new headline PPI at 5.8 percent y/y in January
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
March 5, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

S.Africa's new headline PPI at 5.8 percent y/y in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, March 5 (Reuters) - South Africa's new headline
producer inflation was at 5.8 percent year-on-year in January
compared with a recalculated 6.3 percent in December, Statistics
South Africa said on Tuesday. 
    The January 2013 release is the first to feature five
industry-specific producer price indices, with final
manufactured goods representing the headline number.
    The other four indices are agriculture, forestry and
fishing; mining and quarrying; electricity and water; and
intermediate manufactured goods.
                                     Jan 2013 
                                     y/y   m/m
 **Final manufactured goods          5.8  0.5   
 Agriculture, forestry and fishing   3.0 -1.4
 Mining and quarrying                7.2  2.5
 Electricity and water              12.3  1.1
 Intermediate manufactured goods     5.8  1.4
 
 (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Xola Potelwa and
David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.