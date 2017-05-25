South Africa's April producer inflation slows to 4.6 pct year/year

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation slowed to 4.6 percent year-on-year in April from 5.2 percent in March, the statistics agency said on Thursday. On a month-on-month basis, PPI was unchanged at 0.3 percent the previous month, Statistics South Africa said. April April March March y/y m/m y/y m/m Final manufactured goods 4.6 0.3 5.2 0.3 Intermediate manufactured goods 5.0 -0.8 6.8 1.0 Electricity and water 5.9 0.8 10.8 -0.8 Mining and quarrying 5.7 0.6 6.0 -4.4 Agriculture, forestry and fishing -1.6 0.9 -4.2 -2.9 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)