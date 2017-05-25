FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
South Africa's April producer inflation slows to 4.6 pct year/year
May 25, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 3 months ago

South Africa's April producer inflation slows to 4.6 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation slowed to
4.6 percent year-on-year in April from 5.2 percent in March, the statistics
agency said on Thursday.
    On a month-on-month basis, PPI was unchanged at 0.3 percent the previous
month, Statistics South Africa said.    
    
                                     April    April    March   March
                                      y/y      m/m     y/y     m/m   
                                                              
 Final manufactured goods            4.6      0.3      5.2     0.3
                                                              
 Intermediate manufactured goods     5.0     -0.8      6.8     1.0
                                                              
 Electricity and water               5.9      0.8     10.8    -0.8
                                                              
 Mining and quarrying                5.7      0.6      6.0    -4.4 
                                                              
 Agriculture, forestry and fishing  -1.6      0.9     -4.2    -2.9
                                                              
 
 (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

