TABLE-S.Africa's February PPI slows to 8.3 pct y/y

JOHANNESBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's producer inflation, which represents domestic output, slowed to 8.3 percent year-on-year in February from 8.9 percent in January, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday. Below are the contributions to the annual percentage change in the PPI of various industry groups. GROUP Feb Jan Agriculture 0.4 0.6 Forestry 0.0 0.1 Mining and quarrying 1.8 1.7 Food at manufacturing 0.7 0.7 Beverages 0.1 0.1 Tobacco products 0.1 0.1 Wood and wood products 0.1 0.1 Paper and paper products 0.2 0.2 Products of petroleum and coal 1.6 1.6 Chemicals and chemical products 0.4 0.4 Rubber and plastic products 0.1 0.1 Basic metals 0.1 0.5 Metal products 0.3 0.4 Non-electrical machinery & equip 0.1 0.1 Other manufactures 0.4 0.5 Electricity 2.0 2.0 Gas and water 0.2 0.2 All other groups -0.3 -0.5 All groups 8.3 8.9 (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)