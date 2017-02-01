FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Premier fishing unit to list in March on JSE
February 1, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in 8 months

South Africa's Premier fishing unit to list in March on JSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd. will list its fishing and food unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 2, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

Khalid Abdulla told Reuters the firm expected the Initial Public Offering (IPO) to value the unit at around 1.2 billion rand ($90 million). The cash “war chest” from the IPO will be used for further growth and acquisitions.

$1 = 13.4196 rand Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia

