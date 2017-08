JOHANNESBURG, March 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's President Jacob Zuma will make an announcement on changes to his cabinet later on Thursday, the president's office said in a statement.

Moments earlier, eNCA television said Zuma had sacked Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle, after days of speculation that hurt the country's currency. (Reporting by James Macharia, editing by G Crosse)