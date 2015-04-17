UPDATE 2-S.Africa Bidvest CEO says "could make sense" to buy SAA's food unit

* SAA mulls selling catering unit

* May list non-frills Mango airline unit

* Union says would oppose any job cuts in revamp (Releads with Bidvest CEO comment)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Tendai Dube

JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - Buying the catering unit of cash-strapped state airline South African Airways could work for Bidvest Group, its chief executive said on Friday.

SAA is considering selling some of its units including its inflight and airport lounge catering business, Air Chefs, as part of broader turnaround strategy after the government rebuffed its request for a cash injection.

“We have not looked at the asset but it could make sense for us,” Brian Joffe, Bidvest’s chief executive officer, told Reuters, referring to Air Chefs.

Selling parts of SAA, which recently received two bailouts from government totalling 10 billion rand ($832.28 million), would mark a potential policy shift by the ruling party to save the struggling airline.

The labour and communist alliance partners in the ruling African National Congress party have been opposed to privatisation of state firms such as SAA in Africa’s most advanced economy since the end of apartheid in 1994.

SAA’s CEO Nico Bezuidenhout said there had been some interest from buyers for some of the airline units, including its catering division, and the government would take a decision on whether to sell the department within months.

“There has been interest in some of the constituent parts of the group ... a company like Air Chefs for example, we all know that there’s interest in that entity,” he said, referring to the company’s inflight and airline lounge catering business.

The restructuring could meet opposition from a labour union if leads to job losses, said Willie van Eeden, spokesman for trade union UASA.

UASA represents about 30 percent of ground staff and cabin crew of SAA.

“We will take a stand against any restructuring or sale of business if it leads to jobs losses for our members,” Eeden told Reuters.

Bezuidenhout also said the national carrier was considering listing its no-frills airline unit, Mango, which has been operating domestic flights since its was founded in 2006.

But he has denied a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, earlier this week that SAA was in talks to sell part of itself to another airline.