South African police fire stun grenades to disperse students

PRETORIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South African police fired stun grenades and used water cannon on Friday to douse fires lit by students protesting on the grounds of the buildings where President Jacob Zuma has his offices, a Reuters witness said.

Police had set up guard around Pretoria’s Union Buildings before a scheduled address by Zuma. The students chanted slogans, argued with the police and pulled down part of a fence around the building. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)