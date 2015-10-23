FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African police fire tear gas at stone-throwing students
October 23, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

South African police fire tear gas at stone-throwing students

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South African police fired tear gas and stun grenades on Friday at students who hurled rocks, demanding to be addressed by President Jacob Zuma who earlier told the media there would be no fee increases for universities next year.

Zuma said a meeting with student leaders, university authorities and government officials had resolved that fee increases would be frozen. Universities had proposed fee hikes of up to 11.5 percent next year. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

