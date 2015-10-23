South African police fire tear gas at stone-throwing students

PRETORIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South African police fired tear gas and stun grenades on Friday at students who hurled rocks, demanding to be addressed by President Jacob Zuma who earlier told the media there would be no fee increases for universities next year.

Zuma said a meeting with student leaders, university authorities and government officials had resolved that fee increases would be frozen. Universities had proposed fee hikes of up to 11.5 percent next year. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)