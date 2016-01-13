FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO of South Africa's Standard Bank says racism weighs on economy
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 13, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

CEO of South Africa's Standard Bank says racism weighs on economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Blatant racism and inequality are a drag on Africa’s most advanced economy, the head of Standard Bank, one South Africa’s biggest banks, said on Wednesday, waging into a fierce debate about post-apartheid affirmative action.

CEO Sim Tshabalala’s comments in a note to his staff follow the suspension of white Standard Bank economist Chris Hart, who last week tweeted about “a sense of entitlement and hatred towards minorities”. The tweet prompted mostly black youths to stage a protest march to the bank’s offices in downtown Johannesburg.

“Black South Africans are in fact fully entitled to a decent quality of life and to redress for apartheid. To suggest that this means that they are ‘entitled’ in the negative sense is simply wrong and often amounts to racism,” Tshabalala said in the note published on the Rand Daily Mail’s website.

Two decades after the end of white minority rule, wealth and income gaps are still clearly visible along racial lines and perceptions of white privilege loom large.

South Africa’s annual economic growth has languished below 2 percent for the past five years in a downturn resulting mainly from poor governance, raising racial tensions that have played out on social media since the start of the year.

At least two white South Africans have been fired from their jobs this week for using racial slurs in public, according to local media reports.

Tshabalala listed the country’s strengths - resources, world-class companies, infrastructure and workers. “However, each of these sources of competitive advantage is badly eroded by incomplete transformation and by racism,” he said.

Heightening racial tensions, pro-white South African rights group Afriforum on Wednesday pledged support for four white farmers accused of murdering two black men.

Afriforum, which often represents white South Africans on issues such as affirmative action, said it would raise funds for the four defendants and pay their legal fees.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.